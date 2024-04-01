Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 1% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.58 and last traded at $73.09. Approximately 7,596,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,986,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

The firm has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $151,726,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

