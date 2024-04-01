Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$77.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$87.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

