Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 8,570,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 938,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allbirds Trading Down 6.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allbirds by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 3,868,839 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Allbirds by 134.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,438. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Stories

