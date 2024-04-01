Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 8,570,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 938,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,438. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
