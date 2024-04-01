Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.01

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.01 and last traded at $81.85, with a volume of 80234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $13,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

