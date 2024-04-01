Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $158.00.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Get Allstate alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $173.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of -139.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $173.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $4,312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.