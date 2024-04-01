Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
AWEVF stock remained flat at $2.23 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540. Alphawave IP Group has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.
About Alphawave IP Group
