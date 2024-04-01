Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. 3,163,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,306,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

