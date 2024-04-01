Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 6,092 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.0 %

Kenvue stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.25. 2,523,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,251,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

