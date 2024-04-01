Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.55. 5,129,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429,687. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

