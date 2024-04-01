Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $21.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $756.10. 1,359,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $639.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $342.30 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $718.42 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

