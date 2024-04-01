Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.19. 392,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

