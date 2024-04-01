Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 4,362 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 3.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $46,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $428.93. 521,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.46 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

