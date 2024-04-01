Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 9,583 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $31,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $149.55. 319,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.37. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

