Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. 15,829,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,478,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

