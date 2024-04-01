Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

ATGN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 21,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,454. Altigen Communications has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

