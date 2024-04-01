Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALT
Altimmune Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altimmune
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.