Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALT

Altimmune Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALT stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $546.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.