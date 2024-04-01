Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock remained flat at $180.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,613,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,770,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.85. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

