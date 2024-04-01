AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.26

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 19627663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $847.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.