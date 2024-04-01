American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAXF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 97,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,099. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

