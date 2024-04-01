Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 76,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 million, a PE ratio of 113.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.38.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

