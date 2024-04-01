Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $283.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day moving average is $281.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

