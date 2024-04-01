Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE AMPE opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.