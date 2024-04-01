Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 290,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 149,466 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $64.11.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 219.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,138,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $3,151,000.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.