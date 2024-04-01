Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,236 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 3,655 call options.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

SILJ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.12. 2,319,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 619,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

