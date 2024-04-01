Analysts’ Downgrades for April 1st (AMBP, BA, CART, HTBK, JBHT, NSP, OXM, PIII, SHCR, TCBI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 1st:

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.10.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging SA alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

was downgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $94.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $98.00.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.