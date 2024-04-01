Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 1st (AGF.B, AGI, ATLX, AXDX, AYA, BITF, CART, CIA, CLBT, CNR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 1st:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.50.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $16.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$164.00 to C$171.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$195.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$133.00.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.95 to $5.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$98.00 to C$100.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$112.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$105.00 to C$112.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$110.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$108.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price raised by CIBC from $106.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) was given a C$100.00 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $3.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.25 to C$10.50.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$85.00 to C$167.00.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.75.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$3.50.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $3.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $1.75 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $201.00 to $264.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $50.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $36.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its target price raised by Noble Financial from $20.00 to $21.00. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Westaim (CVE:WED) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$5.20 to C$4.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

