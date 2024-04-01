Analysts Set Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Target Price at $38.86

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.86.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $42.88.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.
