Analysts Set Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Target Price at $38.86

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,810,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,703,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,131,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

