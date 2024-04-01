Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $16.86

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

BTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

BTAI opened at $2.82 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,542.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

