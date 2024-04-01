Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $16.86

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.
BTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,542.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
