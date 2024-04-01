Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) PT at $18.30

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after purchasing an additional 526,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 25.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 506,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JELD opened at $21.23 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

