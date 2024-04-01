Analysts Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Price Target at $248.12

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $254.73 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

