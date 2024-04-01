Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $91.33

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,196,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,800,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,043,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,251,000 after acquiring an additional 886,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

