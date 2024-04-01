Analysts Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Target Price at $77.50

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

