Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Price Target at $149.71

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MTB

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.64. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,478 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,322,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.