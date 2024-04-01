Analyzing VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTW)

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTW – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage N/A N/A N/A VNET Group -35.68% -11.15% -2.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Data Storage and VNET Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A VNET Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

VNET Group has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 66.18%. Given VNET Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Data Storage.

This table compares Data Storage and VNET Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $24.74 million N/A N/A N/A N/A VNET Group $1.04 billion 0.24 -$372.38 million ($2.46) -0.69

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VNET Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of VNET Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VNET Group beats Data Storage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

(Get Free Report)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.