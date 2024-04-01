AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANABGet Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AnaptysBio traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.48. 79,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 297,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANAB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $55,702.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,605 shares of company stock worth $3,839,195 in the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 255,658 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $568.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

