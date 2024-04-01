Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) CEO Sells $374,971.80 in Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $374,971.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. 819,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,551. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

