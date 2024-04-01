Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Angang Steel has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

