Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Angang Steel has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.34.
Angang Steel Company Profile
