Anthony O’sullivan Sells 50,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TMC the metals Stock Up 0.7 %

TMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,149. The stock has a market cap of $458.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 142.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 93.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Featured Stories

