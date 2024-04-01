Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

AIV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. 514,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

