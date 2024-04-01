Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Monday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $170.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Apple traded as low as $169.54 and last traded at $169.58. Approximately 15,879,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 61,242,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.48.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.23.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average is $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.