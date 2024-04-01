Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.11. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

