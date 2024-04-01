apricus wealth LLC Acquires 6,015 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,437 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. 8,364,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,329,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

