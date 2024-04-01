apricus wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,316. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

