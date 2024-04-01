apricus wealth LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for about 2.6% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 114,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 271,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $54.06.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

