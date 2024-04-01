apricus wealth LLC Has $318,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.04. 3,024,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,665. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

