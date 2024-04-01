apricus wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.80. 208,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,238. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $103.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.