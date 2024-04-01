apricus wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBFree Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.80. 208,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,238. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $103.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.