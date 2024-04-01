apricus wealth LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 392,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,305. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.