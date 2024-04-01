apricus wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $362.16. 210,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,811. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

