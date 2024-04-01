apricus wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

apricus wealth LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 7,204.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 454,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,896. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

