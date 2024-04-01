Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Down 1.7%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.02. 1,145,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,782,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

